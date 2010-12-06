Republicans have come up with another one of their patented plans to undermine the Affordable Care Act. The plan is to take funding out of the program to pay for physician reimbursement:

Republican Senate aides familiar with the issue told POLITICO they are seriously looking at the new law's $15 billion public health commitment to finance a one-year doc fix in the next session of Congress.

Let me explain what this means. In 1997, Congress adjusted the formula by which doctors are reimbursed under Medicare, with the intention of imposing a tiny cut. But Congress bungled the formula, and accidentily imposed a huge cut. Because that huge cut is on the books, Congress has to appropriate funds to bring doctors' reimbursement back to the normal level. Congress has been doing this regularly since 1997, a ritual known as the "doc fix."

The Republican plan, described in the Politico article linked above, is to demand that the doc fix start including spending cuts to offset the "cost" of the doc fix. And where will they get the spending cuts? Well, by taking money out of the PPACA.

I see a couple problems here.