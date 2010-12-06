Did anybody else find it hilarious that Mitch McConnell defended the Bush tax cuts on the grounds that the the economy since 2001 would have been worse without them? Here's the exchange:

MR. GREGORY: Well, but you've had these tax rates in place since 2001. What's been the impact on jobs?

SEN. McCONNELL: Imagine, imagine how much worse it would been if we'd had the, the higher tax rate.

Of course, this is the same logic Obama has used to justify the stimulus -- the economy has been bad, but it would have been worse without the stimulus. McConnell has been ridiculing that argument. But now he wants to use this argument to defend an entire decade's worth of terrible economic performance! How much more time do the Bush tax cuts need in order to work?