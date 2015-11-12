Yes, unfortunately, that’s the symbol Roth has chosen to impose on Portnoy’s search for self-through-sex. In an ending that is not an epiphany, but a punch line, Portnoy is impotent in Israel. He can’t rise to Jewish girls. Nu, what else is new?

Though the novel is a triumph for Roth—he has thrown his yarmulke in the air and let go as he had promised in his second book—it may be something less for readers who feel they’ve been here before, who’ve been told these stories, with slight variations for better or worse, in midtown bars. Others may hear in Portnoy’s Complaint the boastful whine of a patient raking over the ashes of his analysis. And in fact, this is the scheme of the book.

The device is very congenial to Roth, and he moves easily in it. There’s a feeling of spontaneous combustion through all but the end of the book; you can tell that the author is riding a hot streak. His ear is just about perfect and his invention hardly ever seems—as it all too often does in the new Jewish novel— merely manic. Talking to someone—even though the analyst is a rather unconvincing presence—allows Roth to achieve all the me-to-you immediacy, all the rhetorical effects, of direct address. But it is limiting too, because it narrows the possibilities to only those things Portnoy would say . The rhetoric is all oral. And it inevitably tends toward Jewish writing of the familiar sort, depending on exclamations, hyperboles, and italics, and eliminating, except for a few short passages, any other kind of modulation.

Though the satire in Portnoy’s Complaint is generally first-rate, the book hardly ever rises to irony. Irony requires dimension, the possibility of grandeur, and what we have here is a series of caricatures. Father, mother, sister, mistresses— even Portnoy himself—each has one act, one shtik . Mother is a statue of illiberty; father a constipated nebbish; sister a fat, graceless non-shikse; each of the mistresses merely one of the main currents in American thought. And Portnoy is not so much a human being as a monomaniacal hangup. Everything is as oversimplified as a comic strip. This is not the tickle of catastrophe or Santayana’s “golden laughter”—it’s closer to the brassy stand-up comic kind. And the comparison is not flattering, because the Jewish comic has so far anticipated the Jewish writer that when he turns out a funny novel, much of it seems dated. We feel a sense of déjà-vu , for Sid Caesar, Lenny Bruce, Mort Sahl, Nichols and May—to name just a few—were working Portnoy’s territory more than ten years ago. This is especially true of the family scenes; in the sexual passages, Roth has the advantage over the comics in being less censored than they are—or were.

In spite of these reservations, Portnoy is sure to be regarded as a kind of literary Second Coming. Halfway between Oy! and Wow! it proves that the Jew is just as good a jerk, just as magnificently and mysteriously irrational, as any goy . In fact, it may well earn immortality on even another ground: that it is the first novel to be written by a Jew who was voted one of the hundred best-dressed men in the world.

Grateful readers, when they can stop laughing, will cry Sholom! But there may also be a few cranks here and there who will say to Roth, like the analyst in the last line of the book, “Now vee may perhaps to begin.”