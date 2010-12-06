What we're reading this Monday...
- Pittsburgh’s first ever comprehensive plan--its “game plan for growth” now under development--is actually a blueprint for how to thoughtfully reorient a city that’s lost 50 percent of its population since the 1950s.
- “Eds and meds”--aka universities and hospitals--are seen as a bulwark for urban prosperity. However, as non-profits they don’t pay property taxes. The Lincoln Land Institute’s Tony Flint looks at PILOTs (payments in lieu of taxes) cities are setting up to collect at least some revenue.
- Dallas opens a new 28-mile addition to its light rail system today. Yet, ridership isn’t what it should be after billions spent. Streetsblog examines why.