What we're reading this Monday...

Pittsburgh’s first ever comprehensive plan--its “ game plan for growth ” now under development--is actually a blueprint for how to thoughtfully reorient a city that’s lost 50 percent of its population since the 1950s.

” now under development--is actually a blueprint for how to thoughtfully reorient a city that’s lost 50 percent of its population since the 1950s. “Eds and meds”--aka universities and hospitals--are seen as a bulwark for urban prosperity. However, as non-profits they don’t pay property taxes. The Lincoln Land Institute’s Tony Flint looks at PILOTs (payments in lieu of taxes) cities are setting up to collect at least some revenue.

(payments in lieu of taxes) cities are setting up to collect at least some revenue. Dallas opens a new 28-mile addition to its light rail system today. Yet, ridership isn’t what it should be after billions spent. Streetsblog examines why .