The Spirits: 100 Proof

It started out as many such things start: kids helling around making music, and trying to make it pay off in pennies and nickels. That was many years ago, when they were in school together in St. Louis. But where it differs from many such things is that it has hung together as a unit ever since. A dozen or fifteen years ago they were Spirits of Rhythm, and they are the Spirits of Rhythm today. They started with ukuleles, because at the time of “Yes, We Have No Bananas” every kid going to school had about a dollar’s worth of ukulele under his arm, whack it every chance he got. They started innocent of music as any kind of exercise and even today, as Doug says, there isn’t a one of them could read a note as big as that table. But they have an active book of arrangements that can keep them going all night; and while it’s all in their and something they have got up through playing together, you couldn’t start out cold and get a book like that for less than a thousand dollars.

Their act is what the record labels call vocal with inst. accomp., the inst. at present being a guitar two tipples (a small-size guitar using only the first four strings) and a double-bass. But that gives you no idea. The truth is, with just four of them playing along they have more balance, depth and lift than any of the bands they are supposed to “relieve” on the stand. For one thing, they need not clutter a stand with a square yard of drum: the beat would be insistent even if they were not always stomping it into the floor. And guitar and piano purely as chorded and rhythm instruments they can dispense with too. You have a saving of three already, and more when you take into account that the usual background of saxophones, the louder interpolation of a brass section, are partly accounted for in their stout chords and several voices. But above everything else they have a developed unison which is like the miracle of a good string quartet, and more so in that it covers improvisation—not only the framework of a score mastered, but the tacit understanding that sustains and hold them together beyond the notes of any score written. The width and depth of this tonal effect is to be explained by one of the simple first laws of aural illusion, namely the principle of unison, the exactly scientific phenomenon of two and two becoming more than four when it is a case of strings in identical vibration, or rhythmic impulses of identical duration, or both. That is why twenty desks of violins in your local grade-school symphony may make more noise than the four instruments of the Budapest Quartet without getting the power in music, and that is why a half-acre of Goldman Band can take Nola at around 380 to the minute without getting the sense of motion of one good two-finger piano player doing Lazy. The Spirits do part of what they do with the talent God gave them individually, but they are more than just four people because of this almost inbred collectiveness of their playing and feeling and stomping together, this simple marvel of increase in unison that God gave music.

These are a lot of words to describe something that is going to elude description anyway, and I would not wish for a Spirit like Leo Watson to read them, as they cloud and nancify an issue; and Leo is not a man I care to have climbing over table to get at me with whatever he may have picked up on the way, such a section of the bar. Hear them or leave it alone is what I say, but hear them right, with your ears and with some appreciation of the ground they come from and the clear echo of a tradition, theirs and ours too.