The Matter with Congress

In the average congressman’s working day of somewhat less than ten hours, the periods for thought and study are few and the spaces between them are wide. The morning mail of a man who represents 220,000 people is likely to be large, and if the man is a candidate for the continuing favor of the voting fraction of the 220,000, the task of answering it must be handled with skill and a certain degree of personal attention. This takes time. It takes time to call up by telephone or physically journey to three or four government offices for the purpose of adjusting important district business. It takes time to sit as a member of one or two committees. It takes time to sit in the daily sessions of the House, where time more than energy is consumed in the interest of the public weal. It takes time to tow about Washington the inevitable brides and grooms, the equally inevitable delegations of suffragists, prohibitionists, and protestants in one cause or another. It takes time to prepare the few perfunctory speeches which even the average congressman must prepare during a season—or have some one prepare for him, and this may eventually take more time. And it takes endless, awful periods to talk and discuss and lobby and intrigue for the smallest favors from the machine that controls Congress and thus governs congressmen. The few congressmen who accomplish the ordinary routine things and manage in addition to do something noteworthy outside of the rut are strong men.

For example: Mr. Oscar Underwood, the Democratic leader of the House, estimates that during the last Congress a total of 55 legislative days, or two legislative months, was consumed in the mere vocal calling of the roll, a tedious process dating from primitive parliamentary era. Converted into money, represented by economies in salaries and running expenses, this means a yearly cost to the country of $50,000—enough money to run a couple of government bureaus, to pay the wages of half a dozen congressmen, or to provide three-quarters of the salary of the president of the United States. Far more wasteful in the time that could be utilized for taking thought, however, is the obsolescent viva voce roll-call. Yet we discover a representative from the state of Georgia, Mr. Frank Parks, fearing that the installation of a system of electrical voting would “flood this country with legislation, and the people can never get out from under it. The faster you vote,” he added, “the more legislation you pass.”

Most of the machinery of the Capitol at Washington is like the slow old roll-call, calculated to consume time and to prohibit study. The ventilating system, for example, is bad, though thousands of dollars have been sunk on it. This means that lungs breathe poor air, that blood is sent through the brain unpurified, and the processes of the mind impaired. Ancient habits such as the reading of a journal to which none listens are still retained. Useless and doddering political henchmen clog the doorways. Of expert clerical assistance there is little, and that little is tributary to a system of private contracting firms from whom can be bought copies of documents belonging to the public. Distribution of publications is chaotic and wasteful. Records of committees are kept or not, lost or not, published or not, as suits individual whims. Two days ahead—a day ahead, even—no one knows what may be the order of business; there is no program of the physical acts of Congress and of congressmen, no arrangement, no care. The National Voters’ League is attempting to run down the various forms of petty graft which exist, it claims, in the House of Representatives. “The public knows nothing about the opportunities which numerous members have of diverting into their own pockets the money value of perquisites intended to aid them in their work.”