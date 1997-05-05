My Wives Club

To counter this threat to manly dignity, I’ve joined with some similarly disgruntled husbands to form a Partners’ Club splinter group. We don’t actually meet—we can’t be bothered with such details—but we have a name: the Harvard University Male Partners’ Club. The idea came at a dinner in Boston’s North End with five husbands and our business-school wives. We had slipped into our role-reversal easily, the women talking about their career plans and the men exchanging kitchen tips and lamenting our deteriorating figures. But then conversation turned to the fact that we weren’t scoring any points for being sensitive—our wives considered us a nuisance. So we traded various ribald slogans for Club t-shirts and contemplated a hostile slate for the approaching Partners’ Club elections. The rebellious guys promised they would join me the following week for the Partners’ Club potluck.

They lied. At the potluck, I found myself the only member of my male partners’ club and, for that matter, the only member of my gender. True to my sex, I arrived an hour late and without a dish. Through the window, I could see some three dozen women and not a single male out of diapers. I walked around the building twice to summon the courage to enter and, upon entering, could almost feel conversations die as people stared. I was a freak. “You’re a partner?” inquired the first woman to whom I introduced myself. The experience reminded me of when I strolled down to the Mall, back in Washington, D.C., on my lunch break to see the Million Man March: I was welcome enough, but conspicuously out of place. At the potluck, though, I was soon sitting at a table with a dozen women, nibbling cookies and sipping Diet Coke. A woman offered babysitting services. Another asked if I’d been spending much time at the gym. “We’re going to have great bodies by the time it’s over,” she declared. Still, this wasn’t exactly a knitting club: Some of the women I met held high-powered jobs that could match any male partner’s. So where were all the guys? “I guess they couldn’t handle being with all these women,” one partner suggested. Another woman shook my hand to salute my courage in shattering the gender barrier, then added: “You must have a feminine personality.”

The Partners’ Club’s man trouble is the inevitable result of Harvard Business School’s woman trouble. HBS has been admitting women since the class of 1965, but the number has never been higher than 29 percent, and the percentage has declined over the last two years—to 24 percent for my wife’s class, the class of 1998. Harvard admits women in proportion to their numbers in the applicant pool, refusing to dilute quality just to plug the gender gap. That makes sense to me. My wife wouldn’t want anyone to think she’s here because of softer criteria. On the other hand, the uniquely powerful Harvard MBA propels its bearers up the corporate ladder, and HBS, by working harder to recruit and admit more women, could go a long way toward leveling the corporate gender imbalance. Until it does, HBS is a scary place for its female minority.