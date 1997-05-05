My Wives Club

Pledging the Partners’ Club at Harvard.

I’m pledging a sorority at Harvard this term. This would be unremarkable except that I am not a student and I am not a woman. My sorority is the Partners’ Club, a group of students’ spouses at Harvard Business School, where my wife is in her first year. “Partners” is actually a euphemism; the group was called the Wives Club for years, and it remains 98 percent female today, a measure of the school’s woeful recruitment of female students. Partners’ Club events—afternoon teas, potluck suppers, self-defense seminars, play groups—are designed to keep us spouses busy while our husbands, er, partners, train to become masters of the universe. But the other men seem to find it awkward enough playing the trailing spouse without joining something that sounds, at first, like the Junior League.

The Partners’ Club newsletter, “The Connection,” keeps me up to date on all club happenings. Sadly, I missed the Ritz tea, at which, “The Connection” reported on page one, “We helped ourselves to the abundant buffet of tea sandwiches, fruit tarts, and warm scones.” I’m afraid I also skipped a session this month at which Crane & Co. stationers coached us on “the etiquette of letter writing.” Another evening found the Partners’ Club gathered in a classroom for a simulation of a famed HBS Case Study. The case was about (what else?) a florist. “Why do we send flowers?” the professor queried. One of the women ventured: “It makes us feel nice.” Another tried to improve on this: “It makes us feel loved.” In the back row, a friend of mine, Bob, one of two men at the event, had heard enough. “It keeps us out of the doghouse,” he blurted. Alas, the Partners’ Club has since had to do without such masculine insight, as Bob, who prefers the sweaty familiarity of the basketball court, hasn’t returned. I suppose I can’t blame him. I’m having trouble becoming one of the gals myself. Even the campus gym doesn’t seem to want to recognize male partners. When I joined the gym, my membership card came back to me with my name but a photo of a young woman. The towel attendant told me it was a vast improvement.

To counter this threat to manly dignity, I’ve joined with some similarly disgruntled husbands to form a Partners’ Club splinter group. We don’t actually meet—we can’t be bothered with such details—but we have a name: the Harvard University Male Partners’ Club. The idea came at a dinner in Boston’s North End with five husbands and our business-school wives. We had slipped into our role-reversal easily, the women talking about their career plans and the men exchanging kitchen tips and lamenting our deteriorating figures. But then conversation turned to the fact that we weren’t scoring any points for being sensitive—our wives considered us a nuisance. So we traded various ribald slogans for Club t-shirts and contemplated a hostile slate for the approaching Partners’ Club elections. The rebellious guys promised they would join me the following week for the Partners’ Club potluck.