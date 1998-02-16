You’re straining to see over the heads of about a million reporters seeding the White House lawn, but you’re not sure what there is to see. There is a limo parked right up to the curb, and you imagine maybe Monica will step out in her trench coat, like she did last night on TV. Instead, the door to the Roosevelt Room swings open, and Senator Dianne Feinstein steps out. (Or is that Barbara Boxer?) The press octopus makes a lunge for her, but the tiny figure in lavender merely smiles, chirps “See ya later” and disappears into the shiny car. It’s cold, and you wish you were home watching Monica on TV.



A sudden commotion crashes behind you as another octopus rumbles toward the press room—this one in pursuit of one of its own, the recently unshackled Sam Donaldson. In the endless stretches between pointless White House briefings, Donaldson performs for his colleagues, who record him with their eager cameras. He moves jerkily, like a jack-in-the-box, an effect enhanced by the plastic coil springing out of his ear. “Stick it in my ear. Stick it in your ear,” he says to his helper. Donaldson then drops his pen and scrambles for it. “Excuse me, I’m from Puerto Rican television,” he says upon rising.

You overhear an aide to Erskine Bowles complain bitterly that “the glee is really stomach-turning.” She’s referring to the press, but she can’t possibly mean the regulars, who are sleepless and grumpy and trapped like jailbirds with nothing to chew on but scraps. She must mean the cameramen. They are also working overtime, but at least they are getting paid for it. One of the CNN crewmen shipped in from Atlanta brags he’s earned at least $1,000 in overtime and hardship pay. They get to talking about the Super Bowl, then one of them comes up with a brilliant idea: Put the overtime money into a pool, guessing what day Clinton will resign. The pool, he says proudly, will be called “Death Blow.” His friend looks dubious and suggests they bet instead on how many times press spokesman Mike McCurry will duck the question of what exactly Clinton means by “sexual relationship,” using some formulation like “asked and answered.” They settle on the latter.

“Five minutes till briefing,” announces a disembodied voice, and the cameramen sprint into place. Will the president provide more details, one reporter asks. “Certainly,” answers McCurry. When? “At the proper point.” Does no sexual relations mean no sexual intercourse? “I’m not going to dignify that question.” “I don’t want to get into, you know. ...” “I can’t.” “I have not.” At one point, loopy Sarah McClendon, the oldest living White House reporter, shrieks, “Why did he give her a dress?”—a very good question, even if she did ask twice. “Sarah, I’m not in a position here to deal with that question.” The cameramen count 32 total evasions. The highest guess prior to the briefing was 25.