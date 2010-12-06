President Obama just announced that he's reached a tentative deal with congressional Republicans over how to extend the Bush tax cuts. It's not final; House Democrats don't seem to have signed off yet. But the people in Washington who watch these things closely all seem to think it's close to a done deal.

What's in the deal? As expected, the two sides agreed to extend all of the tax cuts, including those that would benefit only very wealthy people, for two years. Obama also won a 13-month extension of unemployment insurance and a payroll tax holiday; Republicans got a bigger tax cut on wealthy estates.

So is this a good deal? Uh, not exactly. Is it a better deal than expected? That depends on what you were expecting and when you expected it.

Here, quickly, are five reasons to like this deal: