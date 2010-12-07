Supposedly Zhou Enlai was asked about whether the French revolution succeeded, and he replied, "It's too soon to tell." That's my view of the tax deal between President Obama and Congressional Republicans.

(Read here for an explanation of how exactly Obama got the deal.)

The most important policy question at stake is the future of the upper-income Bush tax cuts. If Obama had made absolutely clear that August that he would not extend them under any circumstances, then Democrats could have forced Republicans to stand against the popular tax cuts for families earning less than $250,000 a year. But the exhausted, demoralized, fractured Congressional Democrats simply couldn't move, an astonishing political failure.

The Republican Party's chief objective is to maximize the chance of eventually making the upper-income portion of the Bush tax cuts permanent. Republicans would have preferred a permanent extension, but a temporary extension gives them a chance to fight another day. The Republican Party has been organized around the goal of reducing upper-income tax rates, and was willing to surrender a great deal merely to preserve the chance of winning this fight in 2012 or 2013.