With the failure of cap and trade emission pricing in Washington and in international negotiations, we’re all wondering how to make progress on clean energy adoption without major leadership from the federal government.

The possibility of such progress was one of the topics of a paper I recently worked on with colleagues from the American Enterprise and Breakthrough institutes. And it’s also something my colleague Jonathan Rothwell and I have been mulling as we work on a major forthcoming measurement of the clean economy in U.S. metropolitan areas.

Now, our friend Lew Milford of the Clean Energy Group has put out a smart new paper that nicely encapsulates the present moment en route to stressing something Jonathan and I have come to think is critical: the utility connection in clean energy uptake.

A good federalist with a feel for how real-world markets work, Lew first places states at the center of action on clean technology adoption. Writes Milford and his colleague Jessica Morey: “States today are at the forefront of domestic efforts to address clean energy and climate change. They have shown extraordinary bipartisan leadership as they design and implement creative and diverse clean energy programs.”