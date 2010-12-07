My friend Dana Milbank has an encomium to retiring Senator George Voinovich, Deficit Hawk:

What has lighted Voinovich's fuse is the legislature's utter inability to do anything about the looming debt crisis. As the lame-duck Congress draws to a close, the only debate is about whether to add $4 trillion to the national debt (as the Republicans' tax-cut plan would do) or only $3 trillion (as the Democrats' plan would do).

"I'm voting against everything," declared Voinovich, one of the last of the old-school deficit hawks.

I'm willing to stipulate that Voinovich disagrees with his party's direction and that the deficit would be lower if Voinovich could rule by fiat. That said, Voinovich's record is simply not that of a deficit hawk. He did vote against the 1999 Republican tax cuts. But then he voted for the larger 2001 Bush tax cuts. He voted for the Medicare prescription drug benefit. He voted against the deficit-reducing Affordable Care Act, and at no point seems to have offered support in return for strengthening the cost-saving provisions.

He did have a moment in the deficit hawk sun by briefly opposing the 2003 tax cuts, but that proved ineffectual, as I wrote at the time: