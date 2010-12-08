Churchill considered Nazism vile and barbaric, a rejection of civilization in every way, despite his respect for the German race. He was particularly offended by its anti-Semitism, which made Nazism, in some ways, worse than communism. As he perceived the Soviet Union turning inward, he argued that Nazi Germany’s growing power was now the greatest threat to Britain and civilization. He sought to enlist fascist Italy and Soviet Russia in a grand alliance against Germany. But, in the mid-1930s, Conservative Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin dawdled while Germany rearmed. As Churchill famously put it, “So they go on in strange paradox, decided only to be undecided, resolved to be irresolute, adamant for drift, solid for fluidity, all-powerful to be impotent.” Baldwin’s successor, Neville Chamberlain, believed an appeasement strategy would dull Hitler’s appetite; Churchill blasted this policy as well, alienating his Conservatives colleagues further.

Even after Hitler violated the Munich peace agreement of 1938 and conquered all of Czechoslovakia in March 1939, Chamberlain and Foreign Secretary Lord Halifax adamantly opposed a pact with Soviet Russia. They fundamentally misunderstood Hitler, had too much sympathy for Germany and too much contempt for Soviet Russia, and feared war too much to adjust policy. They were not as intellectually imaginative, strategically discerning, or obsessively determined to face threats as Churchill. But Churchill’s standing in the Conservative Party and the nation at large was very low in the mid- to late 1930s, and his warnings went unheeded. A rousing speech delivered by Churchill following Nazi Germany’s annexion of Austria in 1938 was considered by one prominent Conservative to be “the usual Churchillian filibuster; he likes to rattle the sabre and he does it jolly well, but you always have to take it with a grain of salt.”

All that changed after Germany attacked Poland in 1939. Further wartime reversals catapulted Churchill to head a coalition government with Labour in May 1940. He later wrote, “I felt as if I were walking with destiny, and that all my past life had been but a preparation for this hour and for this trial.” He knew what he had to do; as he wrote Halifax a couple months before: “Public men charged with the conduct of the war should live in a continual stress of soul. Faithful discharge of duty is no excuse for Ministers: we have to contrive & compel victory.” That involved rallying the British people to act heroically; as he pronounced in 1940, they were “doing their utmost night and day, giving all, daring all, enduring all, to the utmost, to the end.” He underscored to the nation the historic significance of defying the Nazis by explaining that victory against Germany meant that “all Europe may be free.” Failure meant that “the whole world, including the United States, including all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age.” Or, as he put it a month later, “We are fighting by ourselves alone; but we are not fighting for ourselves alone.” And he challenged Britons: “Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves that if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say, ‘This was their finest hour.’” The British nation met his challenge. As the political philosopher Isaiah Berlin wrote, Churchill “idealized them [Britons] with such intensity that in the end they approached his ideal and began to see themselves as he saw them.”

Churchill was clearly the indispensable man of the moment in 1940, whom destiny summoned to change the course of history. His overwhelming love of country and civilization, grave sense of obligation to protect and improve on all the good the ages had produced, romantic view of the world, and keen understanding of how history had reached a vital point, made him realize why he and Britain had to battle relentlessly, regardless of the odds. His firm conviction that individuals can overcome great adversity, his belief that great leaders can redirect global forces, and his uplifting oratorical abilities, allowed Churchill to shape the thoughts and feelings of his countrymen and save his country and civilization.

Michael Makovsky is Foreign Policy Director of the Bipartisan Policy Center and author of the Churchill's Promised Land (Yale University Press).

