I understand why liberals are so angry about the tax deal, despite the fact that President Obama won far more economic stimulus than he gave away in upper-class tax cuts. It's the culmination of a huge blown political opportunity. But the conservative glee is, on the other side, bizarre. The Republican spin is that Obama has given up on his economic strategy and embraced the Republican approach.

Here's Karl Rove gloating that Obama gave Bush's supply-side tax cuts the thumbs-up:

The fact that these have been identified as right policies by an administration that has [had] a knee-jerk response that if Bush promulgated it, we have to be against it — it’s a recognition of how sound these policies are and how necessary they are

Identified as right policies by Obama? Here is what Obama said as his press conference:

I’m as opposed to the high-end tax cuts today as I’ve been for years. In the long run, we simply can’t afford them. And when they expire in two years, I will fight to end them, just as I suspect the Republican Party may fight to end the middle-class tax cuts that I’ve championed and that they’ve opposed. ...

the fact of the matter is the American people already agree with me. There are polls showing right now that the American people, for the most part, think it’s a bad idea to provide tax cuts to the wealthy. ...

I’ve said before that I felt that the middle-class tax cuts were being held hostage to the high-end tax cuts. I think it’s tempting not to negotiate with hostage-takers, unless the hostage gets harmed. Then people will question the wisdom of that strategy. In this case, the hostage was the American people and I was not willing to see them get harmed.

I really don't see how this could be more clear. Explicitly comparing a policy to a ransom payment is not what we call an endorsement, unless gnized the Rove thinks that the Reagan administration's arms-for-hostages deal in the 1980s was a public recognition that U.S. reconized the need to qualitatively upgrade the Iranian military.