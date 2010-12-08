Second, most people are pretty bad at thinking in terms of trade-offs and limited resources. That's why tax cuts for the rich as an abstract proposition don't provoke much outrage -- people don't get why they're bad unless you point out that they imply higher taxes for other people or less spending on popular programs. But almost any deficit-reducing proposal is unpopular. Most are intensely unpopular. Raising taxes on the rich is unusual in that it's an actually popular way to reduce the deficit, even though the intensity of support is weak and the intensity of opposition is white hot.

So if you want to apply Harris and Burns' logic to every proposal to bring revenue in line with outlays, you'll conclude that they're all risky because they're all either unpopular with the public as a whole or they arouse intense opposition from a well-organized interest group. So then you can follow the George W. Bush governing model of following the fiscal path of least resistance, or at least draw the line on issues where the public supports you.