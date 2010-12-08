Amidst the partisan gridlock at the federal level, we at the Brookings Metro Program have been trying to think of ways for state and local governments to pursue policies that advance the country towards greater opportunity, enhanced innovation, growth in exports, and a cleaner economy. As my colleague Mark Muro pointed out on these pages recently, one domain of state policy has a significant impact on the success of efforts to create a less carbon and pollution intensive economy: the structure and regulation of electricity markets.

While Byzantine in regulatory variation and complexity, it is of critical importance to get utility regulation right. For context, electricity accounts for 40 percent of carbon emissions, and over 70 percent of commercial and residential emissions. Moreover, the importance of electricity to emission is likely to grow even further in upcoming decades as electric and hybrid-electric cars become more common with improvements in battery and battery storage technologies. Unfortunately, fossil fuel still dominates electricity production, with 70 percent coming from coal and gas, and less than 10 percent coming from renewables in 2008. With that said, as I’ll explain below, there is evidence that the alternative or non-fossil fuel share would be higher if all states embraced the regulatory reforms promoted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Since the 1930s, the electricity market has been dominated by state-regulated vertically integrated utilities. This means that the generation of electricity, its transmission to power companies, and its final retail sale to customers in homes and businesses were all controlled by the same company. The regulations prevented price gauging but did not prevent a host of other problems, as concluded by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in 1996. Chief among them was price discrimination against competitors or refusals to even transmit their power. That year, FERC passed Order 888 to outlaw price discrimination and encourage the voluntary use of Independent System Operators—who would buy and sell bulk power openly at fair rates—and the “unbundling” of market operations from single companies.

In 1999, FERC took a step further and laid out rules governing regional entities that are designed to combine the provision of market information and operations into one entity called a Regional Transmission Organization (RTO). As MIT’s Paul Joskow has explained, the federal-regulated RTOs would handle all aspects of the wholesale electricity market, where economies of scale are most important, and the other providers of electricity market functions would be substantially deregulated and forced to compete with one another—such as generation and retail providers.