He has been my sole companion, sometimes, for days

and weeks on end. Prisoner No. 1 and Prisoner No.

2, making do. Yet this solitude cannot compare with

his. At any time I can walk out the door—I am not

about to do any such thing; theoretically, however,

it is within my power. All at once I am ashamed to

think that if anyone is anybody’s sole companion, I

am his. And how many times, absorbed in work or

trying to kick its door in, deranged with elation

or disappointment, have I turned on him, responding

to one of his humorous offers to play the same way

a certain sainted parent often responded to mine:

by shouting so loudly and viciously that his ears

folded back and his sensitive eyes winced as if in

the face of heavy winds; and flooded with that male

exaltation that comes with any brief distraction

from its scared and bitter impotence, how many

times have I driven him from my room and slammed

the door behind him? How many times, later on,

from self-seeking remorse, have I found him asleep

on my side of the bed, or meditating in a circle of

sunlight, turning toward me his clear gaze devoid

of resentment or hurt or any slightest interest in

causing it; found myself in something like the

presence of unqualified forgiveness. I will never

understand anything except gradually; so gradually

that I never really get there. But I know this: his

end, when it comes, will be gentle and painless. It

will arrive at “the terrible speed of mercy,” I’ll

see to that. And when mine comes, I will know

better than to expect from other human beings the

mercy that would automatically be shown any sick

and incurably suffering stray dog.



Franz Wright is a Pulitzer Prize-winning American poet. This poem ran in the December 30, 2010, issue of the magazine.

