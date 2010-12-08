This was gloatingly justified as a brilliant success for market capitalism, although it was never a true Wirtschaftswunder. The prime minister from 1997 to 2008 was Bertie Ahern. No student of Ludwig von Mises, he just liked the way “the boom is getting boomier,” as he boasted while an unregulated financial sector ran out of control and debt exploded.

Under Ahern, house prices more than doubled, despite the fact that supply far outstripped demand: Between 2006 and 2009, 2,945 new homes were built in remote County Leitrim, with a population of less than 30,000, as the whole of rural Ireland was spray-painted with garish bungalows. See Ian Jack’s essay, “Ireland: the Rise & the Crash,” in the November 11 issue of The New York Review of Books and read the book he is reviewing, Ship of Fools, by Fintan O’Toole, who has long played Cassandra to his deluded compatriots.

No one listened. Bankers and politicians were alike culprits, with Anglo Irish Bank increasing its loan book between 2001 and 2008 from 15.1 billion to 100 billion euros, gleefully encouraged by the government of Fianna Fail, the party created by de Valera which now has some claim to be the most corrupt in Western Europe. In the end, Ahern resigned under a cloud of scandal, though that didn’t stop the fabled Washington Speakers Bureau from hiring him as a highly paid apostle of boomier free enterprise.

He seems not to be so much in demand now, although he remains a paragon of honesty compared with one of his predecessors. Charles Haughey was prime minister until 1992, when his career ended in disgrace. It might have occurred to his voters well before then to ask how a man who was born poor and spent his life as a professional politician had ended up flagrantly rich, with a country house and a private island.

OF COURSE, THE “Celtic Tiger” was a brutal rejection of Dev’s vision of simple, devout Gaelic autonomy. But that vision had failed on its own terms. At no time since the Free State was born in 1922 has Ireland been genuinely independent—not as Finland is. This is a fascinating comparison, and most revealing. Both countries appeared to win freedom early in the last century, but one acquired virtual independence and the other the real thing, from language to defense to finance.

Maybe it was the forbidding Finnish climate that fostered an honest and industrious ethic, or maybe Lutheranism. At any rate, Finland has achieved the things that Ireland aspired to. Today, the Finns speak Finnish, which isn’t even an Indo-European language, though I may say that the chap selling you a ticket on the Helsinki metro also speaks better English than his equivalent on the London Underground. And the Irish speak English, after the decline of the Gaelic language and then the failure of an attempted revival.

Both countries were neutral as well as ostensibly sovereign, but one meant it. In late 1939, Finland was invaded by Soviet Russia and held the Red Army at bay for four heroic months. De Valera’s Irish statelet had almost no military capacity at all and couldn’t have resisted the Red Army for four hours. Although Ireland maintained a sullen neutrality throughout World War II, the truth was, as George Orwell pointed out at the time: Ireland’s supposed sovereignty and neutrality depended entirely on the strength of the Royal Navy.

And finally there is the economy. When the two countries became autonomous after the Great War, Ireland had a much larger per capita income than Finland, but within half a century the position was reversed. Finland turned into the most admirable country in Europe, with a thriving market economy on the one hand and with outstanding public services on the other, as against what O’Toole calls Ireland’s Third World health system. With all their vigorous capitalism, their traditions led the Finns to expect a high standard of honesty from politicians and bankers.

Although I’ve detected a note of schadenfreude in some of the British commentary on the death agony of the Celtic Tiger, none of this is written with any pleasure. Watching any country emerge from poverty should be a cause for pleasure. But the danger was clear to see. After all, that fascinating Irish writer Standish O’Grady warned his countrymen as long ago as 1886 that they might end up with “a shabby and sordid Irish Republic ruled by knavish, corrupt politicians and the ignoble rich.”

A still more remarkable Irishman knew what he meant. Conor Cruise O’Brien’s own career in Dublin politics had not been happy, which sharpened his sardonic view. Some years ago, we stood outside a restaurant in St. Stephen’s Green after an unusually long lunch, and he said slowly, “It is not pleasant living in a country whose political culture you despise.” O’Brien was often reviled while alive; doesn’t he now seem prescient?

Geoffrey Wheatcroft’s books include The Strange Death of Tory England, and Yo, Blair! This article appeared in the December 30, 2010, issue of the magazine.

