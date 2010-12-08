Americans for Tax Reform has always been Ground Zero of the Ronald Reagan cult, with ATR President Grover Norquist making it a personal mission to name as many airports, schools, bridges, battleships, and anything else after Reagan as humanly possible. So it is odd to see ATR belittle the Bowles-Simpson deficit reduction plan by noting, "It was bad enough when President Reagan got tricked into a 3-1 spending-tax ratio in 1982."

Tricked? As if he were some dopey, senile ex-actor? How has this sinister liberal myth penetrated the temple of the Reagan cult?