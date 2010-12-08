President Obama doesn't like the suggestion that he "triangulates"--i.e., that he tries to position himself between the two political parties. His advisers don't like the suggestion, either. So when Politico's Ben Smith invoked the "t" word earlier this week, he got some pushback:

A White House official emailed yesterday to dispute my labeling President Obama's rebuke to liberal critics yesterday "triangulation."

Obama, the official noted, was "responding to several very loud voices from the left." Triangulation, by contrast, "is an intentional political strategy to win favor with swing voters by pushing off the left. That’s not what the President is doing, and that’s not our strategy."

It's not surprising that Obama and his advisers would be so sensitive about this point. During the presidential campaign and particularly during the presidential nominating process, Obama portrayed himself as very different from Bill Clinton, who famously distanced himself from his party's liberal base after the 1994 midterm elections. As Smith notes, that's not exactly what Obama is doing:

Obama is not, as Dick Morris and Bill Clinton did when the term was coined, scanning the headlines for over-the-top liberals on whom to launch unprovoked presidential surprise attacks, a la Sister Souljah. Obama hasn't been baiting the left, either.

Still, triangulation can take different forms.

Clinton's version was all about splitting the difference between right and left. He shut down the government rather than let Republicans tear down Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. But he also declared that the "era of big government is over" and signed a welfare reform bill over the objections of liberal advisors, a few of whom resigned in protest.