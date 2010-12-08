If you’re reading this, then you’re probably a TNR fan. And if you’re a fan of the magazine, then you know how terrific it has been under Frank’s leadership. What you probably don’t know is that Frank has also been a wonderful boss and mentor—the kind of person that anyone would be lucky to work for. On behalf of everyone at TNR, all of whom have benefited from Frank’s leadership, wisdom, and all-around decency over the past five years, I want to say: Thank you, friend. I and everyone else here will always be proud to have worked for and with you.

I was a devoted reader of The New Republic long before I came to work here, and the opportunity to lead TNR—to follow in Frank’s footsteps and the footsteps of others who have stewarded this amazing institution—is obviously an enormous honor. And I’m particularly excited to be taking this job now. I know that these are famously rough times for our enterprise, but I am undaunted. In fact, the time has come to offer some stiff resistance—by example—to the pessimists. I believe passionately in the higher magazine journalism: in the worth of long-form argument and narrative, the importance (intellectual but also social) of brilliant cultural criticism, and the value of highly informed, nuanced, and passionate crusading. These are all things that are said to be going extinct in the age of web journalism. They’re said to be relics of an earlier time. When people talk about them now, you can sometimes hear a kind of preemptive nostalgia in their voices.

I think these predictions are wrong. I want TNR to be the place that proves this. No magazine has as rich a political and literary tradition as TNR, which means that no magazine is in a better position to demonstrate, definitively, that all the things that we love about magazine journalism can not only survive in this new age of media, but prosper in it. Our print magazine is going to continue to provide the brilliant political and cultural writing that readers have come to expect. But, in addition to that, we are going to build an overhauled web magazine that will reflect in its every corner the most strenuous and most imaginative ideals of magazine journalism. We’re going to publish long-form stories not just in our print magazine, but online as well. We’re going to invest in narrative storytelling and argument that gets beyond the mere shouting of so much contemporary opinion journalism. We’re going to show that shorter pieces of all kinds can be timely, yes, but also beautifully crafted and genuinely thoughtful. We will prefer depth of reflection to spontaneity of expression. We are going to deliver more and more of TNR’s cultural and literary criticism—justifiably known as the best in the world of books and ideas. We are going to provide definitive original reporting on politics and foreign policy. And we are going to crusade, proudly and passionately, on behalf of the strain of liberalism that this magazine has championed for the past century—a liberalism that is obsessed not just with building a fairer, more decent society at home, but also with the spread of democracy and human rights abroad; a liberalism that is not afraid to question itself and to criticize its own.

I hope you will find what we publish challenging, fun, and, most of all, a pleasure to read. And I hope you will spread the word about what we are doing at TNR far and wide. Serious magazine journalism is a precious, beautiful thing. It’s what the people who work at TNR have dedicated our careers to, and what brings us to the office every day. My commitment to you, TNR’s readership, is that this is going to be the place that makes a stand for magazine journalism.