Karl Rove today again signals that the Republican line is going to be that President Obama has adopted the Republican Party's economic agenda:

[F]ailure would imperil $400 billion in tax cuts that would be a more effective economic boost than Mr. Obama's justifiably ridiculed stimulus.

I think he's setting the stage to give Republicans credit if the economy improves and Obama wins reelection. Still, I really wonder if that's the line Republicans are going to settle on. After all, the Bush tax cuts have been in effect all along. If it was a "more effective boost" than Obama's stimulus, then why didn't it work? Is this really what they're going with? I have to think they can do better.