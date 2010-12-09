White House spokesman Robert Gibbs found himself the object of mockery on Twitter Wednesday, when some political reporters started spoofing his efforts to promote the Obama tax cut deal.

I was happy to see the reporters making fun of Gibbs. But I was even more happy to see Gibbs promoting the tax deal in the way he was, because it suggested the White House might be learning how to convey its message more effectively.

Here's what happened, as an article in Politico subsequently detailed. Late in the morning, Gibbs and his staff began distributing endorsements of Obama's controversial tax deal with Republicans, filling journalists' e-mail and twitter accounts with messages like "Mayor Villaraigosa Backs Middle Class Tax Cut Framework," "Governor-Elect Chafee Backs Middle Class Tax Cut Framework," "Senator Kerry Backs Middle Class Tax Cut Framework."

It went on like this for a few hours. And the more repetitive the endorsements became, the more ridiculous they started to seem, particularly since many of the officials weren't even that well known.