PPP polls Michigan residents about their feelings toward University of Michigan football coach Rich Rodriguez. The Michigan fanbase is about equally split three ways between those who want to keep Rodriguez, fire him, or don't have an opinion.

But the cross-tabs of the poll show some interesting results. As those of us who grew up in the state would not be surprised to learn, Michigan fans are more liberal than Michigan State fans (The liberal/moderate/conservative split for Michigan fans is 37/40/24, for MSU fans it's 22/38/35.) Within the Michigan fan-base, opinion on Rodriguez is also split along ideological lines, with liberals supporting him keeping his job by a 29-point margin, and conservatives wanting to see him fired by a 17-point margin.

Opinion about Rodriguez also has a sharp racial divide. Rodriguez's favorability is positive among African-Americans (40-20) and negative among whites (15-42.) That matches up with what I've seen, which is that some of the criticisms of Rodriguez come from whites and have a racial tinge (Rodriguez plays a lot of black quarterbacks, while quarterbacks under the previous coaching regime were almost entirely white.)

Who would Michigan fans like to see replacing Rodriguez if he's fired? It's a rout: