I'm really having fun watching the conservative movement try to sort out its line on the Obama-Republican tax deal. Just watching the Wall Street Journal editorial page is dizzying fun. The Journal's immediate treaction, like that of its columnist Karl Rove, was to gloat: the president was "repudiating the heart and soul of Obamanomics as the price of giving himself a chance at a second term," and "implicitly admitted that his economic strategy has flopped."

Wow, "repudiating the heart and soul of Obamanomics" sounds like the kind of thing a Democrat might not want to support. Indeed, House Demlocrats indicated their displeasure yesterday, voting against the deal and trying to negotiate to move it further in their direction. If, indeed, this was a total repudiation of the Democratic economic agenda, they might have a point, no?

No, says the Journal today.

Republicans should hang tough because the deal in fact makes enormous concessions to the Democrats: