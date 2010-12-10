If, as Harvard’s Michael Porter contends (and we concur), there is no U.S. economy but instead a network of linked and interdependent American metropolitan economies, does the same hold true for global metropolitan areas?

Not surprisingly, yes.

So, after last week’s examination of the world’s top 150 metro economies prior to, and over the course of, the Great Recession found an accelerated shift in economic growth toward emerging-market metro economies in Asia and Latin America, we gathered metro experts from around the world at a Chicago meeting to look at what might be the most promising pathways forward to the next economy.

At the event my colleague Bruce Katz offered a powerful vision for a new economic growth model driven by metropolitan areas. Dr. Josef Ackermann, CEO of Deutsche Bank, focused on green economy investment.