The pathetic gender dynamics of MSNBC's hit show.

One Monday morning in November, according to the admittedly rough transcript provided by the Federal News Service, “Morning Joe,” anchor Joe Scarborough spoke 3,213 words; his co-anchor Mika Brzezinski spoke just 644. Most of her words seemed merely to remind the audience that she was still awake: Yeah. Okay. Yes. No. Maybe. Right. Terrific. Scarborough dominated the meaty segments; Brzezinski piped up mainly during the transitions. She asked guest Richard Haass, President of the Council on Foreign Relations, only one thing: “Terrific, eh?” she chimed, referring to our poor diplomatic relationship with Afghanistan.

On one level, the disparity is not surprising. Scarborough is the show’s headliner; it makes sense that he would speak more than his co-host. The show is not called “Morning Mika.” The third host, Willie Geist, spoke even less that Monday morning, only 145 words. Geist’s silence, however, is less problematic than Brzezinski’s, who, while not the titular star of the show, is billed as something close to a partner. The shot that starts each segment frames Brzezinski and Scarborough (and, of course, their Starbucks beverages), with Willie off to the side. Black-and-white glamour shots of Brzezinski and Scarborough punctuate every commercial break, but I’ve never seen a close-up of Geist. When the show goes on the road, it is usually Brzezinski and Scarborough who are sent to Washington or elsewhere, while Geist is left behind to hold down the abandoned fort. With a platform of his own—“Way Too Early with Willie Geist,” which airs just before “Morning Joe”—Geist seems like an afterthought to the Scarborough-Brzezinski team.

But if Brzezinski is the true second pillar of the show, why is she so quiet? Maybe the better question is, why is Scarborough so loud? And why does MSNBC, supposedly leading the liberal charge against conservative cable news, stand for such a dispiriting and old-fashioned gender dynamic? Anyone for a little sexism with their morning joe?

The TV anchor marriage is of course nothing new. One can trace the trajectory that made the man-and-woman news-anchor partnership a TV trope: Jim Hartz and Barbara Walters (“Today,” 1974-1976), Tom Brokaw and Jane Pauley (“Today,” 1976-1982), David Hartman and Joan Lunden (“Good Morning America,” 1980-1987), Bryant Gumbel and Katie Couric (“Today,” 1991-1997), and Charlie Gibson and Diane Sawyer (“Good Morning America,” 1999-2005). Nightly news imitated the format less often, but incorporated it with Barbara Walters and Harry Reasoner on ABC’s evening news in the late ’70s, Dan Rather and Connie Chung on CBS’s evening newsin the mid-’90s, and Elizabeth Vargas and Bob Woodruff on ABC’s “World News Tonight” in the ’00s. When cable was born, it also used the convention. CNN’s very first newscast in 1980 was delivered by journalists Lois Hart and David Walker, a real-life married couple. Current variations on the theme include John Roberts and Kiran Chetry on CNN’s “American Morning,” and Chuck Todd and Savannah Guthrie on MSNBC’s “The Daily Rundown.” In the latest addition to TV news matrimony, CNN recently debuted “Parker Spitzer,” anchored by Kathleen Parker and Eliot Spitzer.