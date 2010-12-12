Well, I’m not convinced. “We’re good, we’re smart, we’re strong—we’re America!” Not so long ago, these very same people would have seen such talk as the kind of overeager self-congratulation that blinds a nation to its own mistakes and vulnerabilities. When it came from George W. Bush, we called this boosterism. Now centrist pundits say the same thing and pass it off as hard-boiled realism?

The most serious claim the feel-good analysts make is that because America is so strong, no one can afford to stop talking to us. Certainly a small country that suddenly had a quarter of a million of its diplomatic cables turn up at The New York Times would have to close down its embassies. (Who would talk to them?) But the immense power of the United States makes us different. Here’s how Bob Gates, the secretary of defense, brushed off the matter: “Some governments deal with us because they fear us, some because they respect us, most because they need us.”

Being big enough to take care of yourself does, of course, allow you to make a lot of mistakes without having to pay for them. But it shouldn’t keep you from seeing the mistakes for what they are. These days, after all, we hear that American power isn’t what it used to be, and that we have to step up our game. Otherwise, our friends and allies—even our adversaries—will see that it’s just too big a pain to do business with us.

In areas other than diplomacy, we have no trouble seeing this. Mere days after his list of winners and losers, for example, Rothkopf had an excellent blog post picking up on recent reports about how Chinese high school students are eating our lunch on standardized tests. And he cleverly linked the poor performance of our students to Republican rhetoric about “American exceptionalism.” His point: You can’t just brag about having once been exceptional, you have to be exceptional. Exactly.

The case for confidentiality in diplomatic communications doesn't make exceptions. Most negotiations can’t be successful if every move—every embarrassing concession in which you compromise a point today that you declared sacrosanct yesterday—is made in public. By and large, because the United States is so powerful, we actually gain the most from confidentiality. Secrecy can shield the concessions that others make to us. Without it, they are more stubborn, more fearful, less able to act.