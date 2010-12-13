In addition, as language goes, a solid education would expose people to how different languages can be despite all of them expressing the humanity common to all of us. Because English, as a European language, is built on the same general game plan as its relatives French, German and Italian, to love languages and concentrate on the grand old staples like French, German and Italian is like being an animal lover and only engaging varieties of cat. That may come as a surprise to those exposed only to those languages, but Chinese grammar is facsinatingly unlike anything European. Zhèi ge rén de huà shì kào bu zhù de a means “This person’s words are unreliable.” Word for word in Chinese it roughly goes “This person’s speech is a not-rely-hold-on-ness, you know.” Plus the words also have tones; get a tone wrong and you are saying, for example, horse instead of mother.

Besides this, study Chinese and in many parts of the U.S. it will be easy to find people to practice with, as well as signs to parse and TV and radio stations to tune into. Meanwhile, how many Germans do you generally meet? Plenty, back in the day when German was America’s second language the way Spanish is now. But times have changed. Chinese is, in fact, now America’s third language, right after Spanish.

Or—should a modern liberal arts education cherish Italian over Arabic? More to the point, shouldn’t Arabic be seen as more urgent if there has to be a choice? The scarcity of government employees truly proficient in the language is well known. We will clearly have ample need for Arabic speakers to mediate between us and its Middle Eastern speakers for generations to come.

Commonly, a school will offer years-long, stepwise training in French but only offer a year’s worth of Arabic—and in that year, too often just learning how to read the script is given so much time that students barely command any grammar. Ask a student who’s been taking Arabic for a semester what she’s learned and you’ll likely find that decoding the writing has been the main meal and that she can barely express thoughts. That won’t do—and if there aren’t funds for both richer Arabic training and a major’s worth of the language of Stendhal, then I don’t see that Stendhal is unequivocally more important here. That is, here in 2010. I love French and I’ve read Stendhal. But last time I checked, some interesting things had been written in Arabic, too.

Then, as European languages go, there is also an argument for sparing Russian. It is often said that Latin is useful in teaching categories of grammar in a good old-fashioned way. Well, Russian, with its multiple cases and so very much else, is structured a lot more like Latin than French is, and gives students the exact same kind of grammatical workout as Latin – but with the advantage that it is often quite easy to find people to actually speak it with. Plus, Russians, like Italians and Japanese, tend to be generous about letting people butcher their language. No Latin, no Virgil—yes; but is someone who gets to The Brothers Karamazov and Chekhov in the original deprived compared to someone who can decode Catullus?

And again, suppose there aren’t funds for both: the issue is Chekhov or Catullus? Upon which: there was a time when the educated person was supposed to know Ancient Greek. Do we miss that, or see it as the fetish of a bygone era? Russian is a Latin you can actually speak with natives—and hear on the radio, and read on line.

There are, to be sure, western European languages more urgent to being a well-rounded modern than French and German. SUNY and other schools are sparing Spanish programs. But this is less because of a quest to inculcate young people with Cervantes than out of a demand that remains high, naturally, as Spanish is the native language of so very many people in our country. Cross-cultural communication is as important within the nation’s borders as it is for students taking years abroad, after all.

Should students be able to take French, German and Italian if they want to? Of course. But should it be expected that any university worth its salt have majors in those languages? I doubt it. A university of limited resources that has majors only in Chinese and Arabic should be a perfectly normal proposition. The only reason it does not seem so now is because of noble but fraying traditions.

The world is flatter and smaller by the hour. Our sense of which foreign languages are key to a serious education cannot be founded on what made sense for characters in Henry James novels.