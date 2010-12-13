In February of 2008, machinist union president Tom Buffenbarger unleashed a rip-roaring endorsement of Hillary Clinton combined with an even rip-roaring-er assault on Barack Obama:

I've got news for all the latte-drinking, Prius-driving, Birkenstock-wearing, trust fund babies crowding in to hear him speak! This guy won't last a round against the Republican attack machine. He's a poet, not a fighter.

In the wake of Obama's tax deal, some liberals are hailing Buffenbarger as a prophet -- or, in Keith Olbermann's phrase, a "Nostradamus":

President Obama‘s decision not the just to agree to Republican demands on the tax deal but to shot out congressional Democrats of the negotiations then tell them to take it or leave it, has revived claims by some of his critics on this news hour and elsewhere that the president does not put up enough of a fight, at least not against Republicans.

So I guess Buffenbarger was right: we really needed the tough-fighting Democrat who couldn't spell "Birkenstock" and whose blood type is "Budweiser."