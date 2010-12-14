And what would we do with all this freedom? Well, the Bill Gates of the 1990s thought we would all go shopping, either literally or metaphorically. As he put it at the time, “[W]e [will] find ourselves in a new world of low—friction, low overhead capitalism, in which market information [will] be plentiful and transaction costs low. It [will] be a shopper’s heaven.” Later, as Gates’s interests shifted toward philanthropy, his view of what capitalism needed to do and, more importantly, could accomplish, broadened and deepened.

What two especially sycophantic journalists have called “philanthrocapitalism” is now the order of the day with Gates. In fairness, though hardly the unassailable paragon of virtue its myriad admirers make it out to be, the Gates Foundation has done a great deal of good, and the world would probably be less well-off without it. But the Gates vision of solving the world’s problems—AIDS, the global food crisis, education at home—is just as post-political as his pre-philanthropic vision of the world as shoppers’ paradise.

Everything has a technical fix, or, to put it slightly differently, we all agree on what we want—an end to poverty, decent education for everyone, etc.—so the thing to do is brainstorm and research the best way to get there. The idea that one’s political views, for example, on whether the established order or property rights, or, dearer to Gates’s pocketbook if not his heart, the current global patent regime, so favorable to companies like Microsoft, might affect what one thought the right outcome to be, is a thought utterly outside capitalist philanthropy’s ken.

And yet, paradoxically, “philanthrocapitalists” like Gates are absolutely persuaded by the idea that technology brings radical change. There is even a term for this: disruptive technology. A disruptive technology is conventionally defined as “an innovation that disrupts an existing market.” Coined in 1999 by Clayton M. Christensen of the Harvard Business School, the term was originally meant to describe business innovations that improve a product or service in ways that the market does not expect, usually either by lowering the price or redesigning for a different market or a different set of consumers. Two current examples of disruptive technology are nanotechnology, which is heralded as promising to supersede current production technology, and so-called open source software, which challenges the reigning assumptions about what the basis should be for how software is both created and sold.

At first glance, Wikileaks would seem to be far from this world of business innovation. And yet it isn’t. To the contrary, what Wikileaks does is exactly what a disruptive product does: As with nanotechnology, it supersedes the way information is made available to the general public; and, as with open source software, it challenges the idea of what the public can know and how it can know it.

In the former case, Wikileaks breaks the established transmission network of office holders and diplomats leaking some information to trusted journalists and pundits, who then transmit it to the public. And, in the latter, it insists that there is simply no such thing as proprietary information, which in the context of diplomacy means it does not acknowledge the state’s right to keep secrets. Here, the state is like Microsoft, with its closed-source technology, while Wikileaks is the open-source alternative.

And, again as with open-source software, there is no going back. Julian Assange may go to prison in Sweden, or even be extradited to the United States, and, though it is far less likely, Wikileaks itself may be shut down. But, for better or worse, the Wikileaks model is here to stay. For, as it turns out, the web is not just a place for shopping, or searching for pornographic images, or finding virtual communities of like-minded people, it is the new bloody crossroads of our politics.

Al Qaeda proved this with its virtual jihad; and then, the Chinese state demonstrated how easily the web could be used for surveillance and repression. Now, (presumably state-sponsored) attacks against Wikileaks are being countered by attacks on purported enemies of Wikileaks from Sarah Palin to Visa and Mastercard by online techno-anarchist groups like anonops, which recently posted a list of e-mail addresses of institutions that had either cut off Wikileaks or criticized its message.

Speaking of the PayPal online payment service, the anonops poster wrote, “With shopping coming up and people needing to pay for their online purchases, this will really put them at a halt,” and they will “regret messing with Wikileaks and Anon.” Whatever the Bill Gateses of this world may choose to imagine, ideology is alive, and well, and living in cyberspace. Hold on, Toto, we’re not on eBay anymore.

The new cyber-battlefield will exact real-world casualties. Why break a few windows and burn a few cars in an anti-globalization demonstration anymore? Even the black-clad anarchists know the glass is quickly swept up and business is back to normal in days. The only real casualties are innocent bystanders, like the three bank clerks burned to death during such a demonstration a few months ago. Even the maddest anarchist cannot think such crimes undermine capitalism. But it is not vainglory to believe that incapacitating PayPal, even briefly, causes real damage. Napoleon said that in war, the moral was to the material as three to one, and perhaps more important still is the fear such attacks inspire.

Of course, government will strike back, presumably far harder than they have already. To those who worried about the co-optation, or, as Tom Frank famously put it, the commodification of dissent, stop worrying. When the ad agency that enjoined buyers of Apple Macs to “think outside the box,” or when Microsoft commercials asked, “where do you want to go today?” the only answer they didn’t expect was “to war.” But, with the revenge attacks by supporters of Wikileaks and the counter-attacks by governments, we are getting a small taste of the cyberwars to come.

David Rieff is the author of eight books including A Bed for the Night: Humanitarianism in Crisis.