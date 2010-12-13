Click here for Jonathan Cohn on why we shouldn't freak out about the ruling.

Conservatives are jubilant that a Republican judge in Virginia has agreed with their contention that the individual mandate, formerly a pillar of Republican health reform proposals, is unconstitutional:

“Today’s ruling is a clear affirmation that President Obama’s health care law is unconstitutional,” Virginia Rep. Eric Cantor, the presumptive House majority leader next year, said in a statement. ...

“Today is a great day for liberty,” Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch proclaimed.

Richard Epstein writes, "Obamacare Is Now On The Ropes."

But it's not on the ropes. First of all, the mere fact that one Republican judge, Henry Hudson, has agreed with the party does not mean that all five Republican justices on the Supreme Court -- one of whom, Anthony Kennedy, does not always tow the party line -- will do so. Hudson is also a very Republican kind of judge: