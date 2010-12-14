Rich Lowry has a surprising riff on the stagnating middle class:

At the moment, American politics offers two separate, distinct ways not to address these issues: Either the brain-dead populism of the Left that blames it all on trade and the decline of unions, or the brain-dead populism of the Right that extols the working class without taking serious note of its agony. We’ll have to do better: There’s a crisis in the middle.

The left he's describing is a small chunk of the left wing of the Democratic Party along with some farther-left critics of the Ralph Nader variety. The right he's describing is the vast majority of the Republican Party. Did the editor of National Review just endorse mainstream liberalism?