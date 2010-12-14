My sense from talking to administration officials who work on economic policy is that, while no one at the White House really dislikes Altman, no one is particularly smitten with him either. (That apparently describes Summers's views, too.) Altman lacks an internal advocate willing to go to the mat for him.

Of course, this wouldn't necessarily be a problem if the guy making the final decision were super-high on Altman. But that doesn't appear to be the case either. "I’ve heard that the president didn’t like his short list, so they're going back to round up people," one official told me recently.

For what it's worth, that doesn't mean Altman is without passionate advocates, including some you might not expect. "I worked with him. Altman is a remarkably able guy," says Paul Begala, the former Clinton aide. "He's really fair. Would not put his thumb on the scale… I hate Wall St."--Altman's current place of employment--"not as much as next guy, even more. But if you could get a guy with that kind of talent..."

My guess--and it's really just a guess, no one has told me this explicitly--is that Altman could end up with the job if the next phase of the search doesn't turn up anyone the White House feels more strongly about and the clock just runs out. But, as I say, he doesn't appear to have wowed anyone in a position to influence the decision.

P.S. The Huffington Post has a piece up today saying the field has narrowed to three candidates: Alman, Treasury counselor (and former Clinton NEC director) Gene Sperling, and Yale president Richard Levin. I hadn't heard Levin's name before, but Sperling may have a shot, depending on who you talk to.