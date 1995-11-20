The rise of Holbrooke has a significance beyond his own charmed resume or even peace in Bosnia. It says a lot about the changing culture of the Clinton administration. Today, that culture is less kindly than when the Clintonites took over in 1993. Nothing epitomizes this more than the rise of what some staffers call The Two Dicks, Morris and Holbrooke. (Dick Morris, of course, is the fantastically flexible political consultant Clinton has brought in to save his presidency.) The two personify a Washington truth, a human truth. Sometimes it takes a nudge, even a jerk, to get things done.

When the Clinton administration came to Washington in 1993, they had a different idea. Clintonites enveloped themselves in what might be called a culture of niceness. Genial types gave the Clinton White House a kinder, gentler cast than George Bush's regime, where the likes of John Sununu instilled fear and resentment. Mack McLarty, Clinton's first chief of staff, even earned the moniker "Mack the Nice" because of his courtly manner. He was the anti-Sununu, genial to a fault. Whereas Sununu would be brusque in any meeting, McLarty was quick to thank anyone for "visiting" with him. Economic adviser Bob Rubin, a Wall Street millionaire more reminiscent of Warren Buffett than Gordon Gekko, was also an avatar of niceness. Clinton staffers were first introduced to this side of him in the fall of 1992, when Rubin came to Little Rock to meet with Clinton and brought a cake for weary staffers.

The idea behind all of this niceness, said Clinton officials at the time, was to create a team atmosphere in which, according to the Total Quality Management principles that the president so admires, cooperation would replace confrontation. The dictum extended to the mid-level culture of Team Clinton, too. Former Communications Director Mark Gearan was more likely to tap out Broadway showtunes on the piano than yell. Deputy Domestic Policy Adviser Bruce Reed—who White House press members thought could be played by the fresh-faced Ron Howard in "Clinton: The Movie"—was also known as a great conciliator. To be sure, there was plenty of backstabbing in Clintonland. David Gergen, for one, got the shiv. And there were tough guys, too, like the First Lady. But compared to the tempestuousness of Sununu or Don Regan or Hamilton Jordan, the Clinton White House was downright temperate.