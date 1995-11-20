But, as the Clintonites found out, amiability is an overrated quality. More niceness equaled less discipline. Meetings dragged on because everyone got to be heard. Decisions dawdled. Even after the arrival of more fiery types like Deputy Chief of Staff Harold Ickes, the culture of nice pervaded. Ickes was still the odd man out in early 1994 when he shocked senior White House officials who had gathered for a Roosevelt Room meeting on the Whitewater affair. After McLarty had offered an assessment, Ickes weighed in in more eschatological terms: "They're fucking us blue." But such bombast was the exception. Ickes remained a lone tough guy in a White House saddled by inertia.

No more. Today, Holbrooke and Morris set the tone for an administration that is more cutthroat but more efficient, too. The two share a preternatural sense of ambition that, White House officials grudgingly acknowledge, make them good for their jobs. For one thing, both have been willing to make their grievances public. Before he returned to Clinton's side, Morris, according to Republican operatives, made a living out of telling the GOP that Clinton—his client back in the late '70s—was a man with, er, certain weaknesses. Morris denies saying this, but several Republicans have been quoted in recent weeks, especially in an article by the New York Post's Deborah Orin, noting that Morris was eager to share the dope on Clinton with anyone who'd pay his consulting fees, including Bush. Likewise, Holbrooke openly told reporters about his frustration with the lack of U.S. and Western military retaliation for Serb atrocities.

Morris and Holbrooke were not only willing to break ranks, they broke china, too. "Each of them came in under circumstances that were a mess," says a senior Clinton adviser. "They had motive, but they also had opportunity." Morris insinuated himself in every corner of the White House, shaping policy, taking issues that had languished and turning them into weapons the president could wield. These days, for instance, Morris is telling Clinton on welfare reform that he should sign the harsh Senate bill and/or the budget but that he can't veto both. Issues like teenage smoking and the balanced budget and food safety lay untapped before Morris's arrival. Sure, Morris pushed too far. A proposed radio address on Japanese trade that Morris crafted earlier this year was, in the opinion of one official, so harsh that it read like another Hiroshima. Likewise, many at the State Department initially thought Holbrooke was what one aide deemed too "disruptive" for the Bosnia job. According to Clinton officials, pushing from Strobe Talbott and others at State overcame the objections.