Given the failure of the negotiations of 2000 carried on by Ehud Barak and Yassir Arafat and those of 2008 pursued by Ehud Olmert and Mahmoud Abbas, in both of which Israel made unimaginably generous concessions, it is hard to see what would satisfy the Palestinians now. For the fact is that the Lebanon and Gaza wars have changed the modalities of combat. Although defeated by Israel in both, Hezbollah and Hamas have already deepened the terrain of the inevitable warfare to come. Alas, the circumstances within the territory between the river and the sea are more fraught with armed peril to ordinary Israeli life than ever before. The preconditions for quiet are intricate and will surely impinge on whatever authority devolves on a Palestinian state.

Instead of facing these realities squarely, Indyk indulges in the old formulaic based on great good will that is not apparent. He wants the parties to "jump-start" the talks by reaching conclusions to which they are not ready to assent.

To jump-start new negotiations, why not have Israel declare that it recognises the Arab state of Palestine, with equal rights for all its citizens, and have the PLO declare that it recognises the Jewish state of Israel, with equal rights for all its citizens? Both could then announce they are entering into state-to-state negotiations to define the border between them. The Arab states could welcome Israel’s recognition of the Arab state of Palestine and take their own steps of recognition of the Jewish state of Israel. These dramatic steps could turbo-charge the negotiations by giving each side something fundamental that they both demand – mutual recognition of their national aspirations.

Finally, the parties should commit to reaching an agreement on borders by September 2011 so that the state of Palestine can be seated when the UN General Assembly next meets, as Mr Obama has promised. Of course there will be objections. But there surely can be no debate about the need to find a more creative way forward. Going back to basics – two states for two people separated by an agreed border – is a good place to start.

It is not only the peace processors who are daydreaming. The European Union has for years had the fantasy that it can (or should) be central to the making of Israeli-Palestinian peace. One would think that given the fragility of the E.U. and its constituent economies, given also the uncertainty of anything the Union does or says, its plenipotentiaries would be reluctant to issue dicta to the parties to the conflict. The scenario actually begins with has-been plenipotentiaries: seven former prime ministers, three ex-presidents and seven past foreign ministers. They themselves are responding to an initiative of even more has-been American plenipotentiaries like Brent Scowcroft and Zbigniew Brzezinski, united in their rancor toward Israel. According to an article by David Gardner in Monday's Financial Times, the European initiative, sparked by Lord Patten, follows in the spirit of President Obama's June 2009 Cairo speech "calling for a new chapter in US relations with the Middle East and the Muslim world." This is a circle-jerk. It's hard to think of a presidential pronouncement that met with less real resonance.