Rilke in Wartime

In a sense the title "Wartime Letters" is a misnomer; less than half were written before the Armistice, and even these cannot be said to be about the War. If one defines experience as that which illuminates the understanding and releases the creative power, then for Rilke the War was no experience at all. For some, like Wilfred Owen, it was the decisive experience of their lives; but then they were combatants. For Rilke those four years were a negative and numbing horror that froze his poetic impulse, a suspension of the intelligible. For a week or two at its outset he was seized by the "phenomenon of the War God," and threw himself "into that suddenly set-up and opened universal heart," but disillusion came immediately. The agony and death that any war involves were fearful enough, but what seemed to him even more dreadful was "that the pressure of it has nowhere contributed to bringing man out more distinctly, to forcing him—the individual or the mass—face to face with God, as great tribulations in earlier times had the power to do." All that Rilke could do was to refuse to be a newspaper reader, to spend the time "waiting in Munich, always thinking it must come to an end, not understanding, not understanding. Not to understand: yes, that was my entire occupation in these years."

To call this an ivory-tower attitude would be a cheap and wicked lie. To resist compensating for the sense of guilt that every noncombatant feels at not sharing the physical sufferings of those at the front, by indulging in an orgy of patriotic hatred all the more violent because it is ineffective; to be conscious but to refuse to understand, is a positive act that calls for courage of a high order. To distinguish it from selfish or cowardly indifference may at the time be difficult for the outsider, but Rilke's poetry and these letters are proof enough of his integrity and real suffering, which made it seem to him "arbitrary and untrue to have recourse to a tree, a field, the clemency of evening, for what did the tree, the field, the existing landscape know of this hapless, devastating, killing human being?"

Now in this second and even more dreadful war, there are few writers to whom we can more profitably turn, not for comfort—he offers none—but for strength to resist the treacherous temptations that approach us disguised as righteous duties. The acts required of our bodies vary with our individual capacities or circumstances; the attitude demanded of our minds is the same for all: that each of us "shall, in his own little spot, plant a small hope that, whatever the political and military tasks in which we may have to take a part, we shall not forget that true revolution is 'the conquering of abuses for the benefit of the deepest tradition.' "