Still, self-protective historical revisions and repositionings notwithstanding, the telegram was undeniably sent and never clearly rescinded. And the CIA, primarily through a legendary agent named Lucien Conein, began making contacts that gave the generals a message they had been awaiting for years. Einally, although still somewhat ambivalent about its role, the United States was even a physical presence at the end; Conein was actually at coup headquarters, reporting to the American Embassy via a special telephone line. "Bring lots of money," Gen. Tran van Don had told Conein. The leader of the coup. Gen. Duong van Minh ("Big Minh"), added, "In case we fail, you're going with us."

The coup succeeded, of course, but Big Minh's macabre joke to Conein turned out to be spectacularly true: when the generals failed to save their country, they took the United States with them. Only 90 days later, Big Minh .lnd his fellow officers were overthrown by another general, an incompetent "clown" (in the words of South Vietnamese Ambassador Bui Diem in his fascinating new memoir The Jaws of Victory) named Nguyen Khanh. This coup, of which the American Embassy again had prior knowledge, and which it should have prevented, brought chaos to Saigon . Khanh himself will be remembered as the round-faced general who led Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara and Gen. Maxwell Taylor around the Vietnamese countryside on a whirlwind campaign-style tour, holding their hands aloft in his, while McNamara chanted " Vietnam muon nam." Unfortunately McNamara got his Vietnamese tones wrong; instead of saying "Long live Vietnam ," what he actually said, to the vast amusement of his audiences, was " Vietnam wants to lie down."

The consequences of the events of 1963 were beyond calculation. After November 1 the United States was drawn inexorably into every detail of Vietnamese life. Politically, we became the decisive external force whose smile or frown could determine the fate of ministers, even of governments. Economically, our aid, already huge, grew to incredible proportions. And as Saigon's military forces deteriorated, as the Communists pressed forward with renewed vigor to take advantage of the capital's confusion, we were left with a grim choice: either "Americanize" the war effort or walk away from it and leave Indochina to the Communists. In the end, of course, we first chose the former; and then, as the costs of that policy became intolerable, the latter. It added up to the worst of all possible policies and the worst of all possible outcomes.