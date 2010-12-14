There is never a shortage of pundits willing to stand up against mindless hatred of the rich among the political class, however nonexistent the phenomenon may be. Here is Politico conventional wisdom-monger Roger Simon against insidious prejudice against the most fortunate people in the country:

The rich are different from you and me. They are swine.

So say many of the Democrats in the House of Representatives who would rather that jobless people lose their unemployment checks and middle-class people lose their income tax breaks than that the rich get a dime extra.

Note that Simon's column consumes 871 words, but none of those words is a quote of a Democrat expressing hatred of the rich. I'll leave it to my readers to decide whether this is because no such quotes could be found, invalidating the premise of Simon's column, or because he simply couldn't bear to steal any space for them away from precious anecdotes like this:

I got a job and slowly, without noticing it much, I put money in the bank every week and a small amount accumulated. I bought a black-and-white TV and a used Fiat 850 Spyder. (They were about the same size.) And I began hearing about things like IRAs and certificates of deposit, which seemed like pretty good deals.

I paid taxes, but I never went crazy with resentment over them. I was not pleased that my taxes were being used to fund the Vietnam War, but I was pleased that they were being used to fund the Peace Corps and VISTA.

Interest accrued. I bought a color TV that had a remote control, and I traded in the used Fiat for a new Toyota, because I learned that Toyotas ran during all four seasons. Every now and then I would see people driving Mercedes-Benzes, BMWs and Jaguars.

Fascinating stuff. Tell us more about this color television, because it really helps us understand the tax debate.

Simon proceeds to advance some novel arguments against progressive taxation. For instance: