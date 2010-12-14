[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

RNC chair Michael Steele has decided to run for another term, and on a conference call last night he said the following to RNC members:

“I believe the worst thing we can do now is to look backwards. Who you elect as our next chairman will speak volumes about our willingness to truly be the party of Lincoln.”

This is not exactly equivalent to saying people who oppose Steele are all racists, but its close. How amusing that the conservative moment, which goes into hyperventilation mode every time false accusations of racism are made, chose this guy to run the RNC.

For more Michael Steele quotes, from the bizarre to the confusing to the just plain incorrect, check out TNR's slideshow of his greatest gaffes.