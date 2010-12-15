Weekly Standard publisher Terry Eastland spent some time with Mike Pence and is blown away by the depth of his thinking. Here's how the puff-piece begins:

It may be startling to imagine the American presidency as a train that “has run off the rails.” But that’s the metaphor Indiana Republican Mike Pence chose in a speech he gave at Hillsdale College on September 20 titled “The Presidency and the Constitution.” Elected last month to his sixth term in the House of Representatives, Pence also delivered a version of the speech in mid November to the Federalist Society in Washington. His sober thoughts on the presidency have been gaining notice in conservative circles, and it’s easy to see why.

If you're blown away by a politician analogizing the other party's administration to a train that's run off the rails, then you're probably not very hard to impress. What metaphor will this brilliant man think of next? A football team that's losing at halftime? A frog in boiling water?