I opposed firing Juan Williams from NPR over his remark about Muslim terrorism. (Firing him for vapidity would have been totally justifiable.) But, let's face it -- getting fired from NPR was the best thing that ever happened to Williams' career:

The commentator fired by National Public Radio in October for his remarks about Muslims has a deal to write two books.

Crown Publishers announced Tuesday the first book by Juan Williams will "focus on free speech and the growing difficulty in America of speaking out on sensitive topics."

Being a black guy who complains that liberal political correctness is stifling conservative opinion is an incredibly lucrative niche. There can simply never be a large enough supply of commentators to meet the demand for that product. I doubt Crown publishers knows (or needs to know) the topic of the second book it bought. He's set for life.