Mitt Romney, as my colleague Jonathan Chait keeps pointing out, has a big problem as he pursues the 2012 Republican presidential nomination: His signature achievement as governor of Massachusetts was creating a universal health coverage scheme that looks a lot like the Affordable Care Act.

In particular, the Massachusetts reforms include an individual mandate--a requirement that everybody get health insurance. The Affordable Care Act has one of those too. It's become the focus of the right's ire and is the element now under assault in the federal courts.

Romney shouldn't be ashamed of the Massachusetts reforms. As I noted yesterday, the system there is working rather well: More than 98 percent of residents, including nearly 100 percent of children, now have insurance, according to a new Urban Institute study. But Republican presidential aspirants can't make that argument, so Romney has been denouncing the federal law at every possible opportunity, calling it an "unconscionable federal power grab" and focusing on unpopular elements, like the cuts in Medicare spending, that aren't part of the Massachusetts law.

But yesterday's court decision and, more generally, all of the focus on the individual mandate puts Romney in real bind. There's no question that Romney thinks a mandate is ok in principle. He has said so repeatedly. In fact, he said it earlier this year, during an interview with Larry King. Via Wonk Room: