Charlie, we grasp, is a child who dwells in a universe of pulsating sound, to which he pays pleasurable attention. Throughout the book a perpetual medley of sound fills the air. On page after page, painted sound-words march, dance, fall, spring up, cavort, and canter before our eyes. By means of Gerstein’s graphics, we are made to see what Ives hears. With minimal coaching, children listening to this picture book will soon chime in and make the noises themselves. In this way, What Charlie Heard becomes an experience that takes children inside the composer’s world and, also—by foregrounding previously ignored ambient sound—stimulates aesthetic experience. Children begin—like Ives—to imitate and improvise: to “compose.”

Focusing on Ives’s intimate relationship with his oddball bandmaster father George, a gifted cornet player and dedicated music teacher, who, as a boy himself, played for Union troops during the Civil War, Gerstein shows us just how George Ives becomes his son’s first mentor and lifelong inspiration. One day during a thunderstorm, as church bells ring, George dashes outdoors to listen. Dripping wet, he returns to the house and, sitting down at the piano, tries to replicate what he has just heard. The chords seem not quite right so he rushes back into the rain to repeat his experiment. Little Charlie watches, listens; then he too goes to the keyboard and tries to do the same. On another occasion, George Ives arranges for two bands to march through the streets of Danbury in opposite directions each playing a different tune. Charlie never forgets this: the experience finds its way years later into the second movement of his orchestral work, Three Places in New England.

On a double page spread, George takes Charlie to a camp meeting at night under a tent, where ordinary people with untrained voices join together to sing hymns and create soaring impromptu music. Bursting forth on these pages are the apparently insignificant beginnings of what eventually become the hallmark of Ives’s musical composition—an enthralling mix of radical experimentation with an affectionate love for tradition. The birth of this style occurs importantly in the context of an intensely felt father-son collaboration.

When, during Charles Ives’s freshman year at Yale, George Ives dies, a double page spread empties out before our eyes, and the bereft boy stands perfectly still in his pajamas next to an unhooked wall telephone, his hair unkempt from sleep, his arms hanging limp at his sides, painted in pale shadow. Slowly we read: “Charlie heard a great silence.” In the lexicon Gerstein has so luminously developed for us throughout the preceding pages, we understand that empty space means the absence of sound. Any child reaching this page cannot help but be sobered and moved, even to the verge of tears. The loss is as real as can be achieved in a representational medium. And when we see Ives many years hence, bearded and aged, still listening, fantasizing now in his dreamy abortive way about the Universal Symphony he will never write, we and the children both know beyond words that the loss of his father remains with him and will never be assuaged.

Unlike Mordicai Gerstein, Jonah Winter does not attempt to recount the story of Gertrude Stein’s life. His mood is different. He makes an ingenious choice: he invites children to a tea party at 27 rue de Fleurus, Stein’s legendary art-filled apartment in the sixth arrondissement in Paris, just off the Jardin du Luxembourg. There, alongside her guests—including Picasso, Matisse, and Hemingway—children meet Gertrude and Alice B. Toklas, who are both sitting in chairs, staring. (“Not the chairs. Chairs never stare.”) Gently parodic prose spiced with homonym, clang association, irony, nonsense rhyme, digression, and zany rhetoric pull the child into this curious cosmos. Enchanted by Calef Brown’s paintings, with their muted hues reminiscent of Gris’s and Picasso’s cubism, the child even meets Basket, Gertrude’s snooty clipped poodle. Romping from page to page, the text forces the eyes as well as the mind to bounce like rubber balls.