If conservatives, in their reverence for tradition, are often temped by fundamentalism, liberals, with their love of innovation and multiculturalism, have had a historic vulnerability to spiritual quackery. It may not be visible in our national politics, where only one side routinely claims supernatural guidance and communion with heavenly voices. But on the ground, almost all lefty enclaves have congeries of gurus, faith healers, and metaphysical fad dieticians. Sometimes this stuff seems like remnants of the 1960s and ’70s, but it actually goes back a lot further—to a nineteenth-century progressive spiritual efflorescence that continues to have deep effects on American religious life.

In the late 1800s, during a time of widespread technological innovation and religious demystification, all sorts of religious innovators believed that science was on the verge of unlocking the secrets of the spirit world. Thomas Edison imagined creating machines to test physic powers and communicate with the dead. Clarence Darrow, the great scourge of fundamentalists, frequented séances and mediums, straining to believe. In England, the militant feminist and atheist Annie Besant stunned intellectual society by converting to theosophy, the Hindu-inflected grandparent of modern new age movements. And in Chicago in 1899 or 1900, Ida Craddock, feminist, secularist, and marriage reformer, declared herself pastor of the Church of Yoga. In his new book, Leigh Eric Schmidt, a historian of religion, uses Craddock’s life to illuminate this fascinating period in American religious history, when free thought, mysticism, Eastern religion, and sexual liberalism all rubbed up against each other, often provoking hysteria and repression from America’s designated moral guardians.

Craddock’s life was in many ways a waste—troubled, marginal, and short. When she went to war with Anthony Comstock, he won—and she committed suicide at the age of forty-five, in order to escape a likely five-year prison sentence on obscenity charges. It is actually her lack of greatness that makes Schmidt’s book so interesting and valuable. Biographers usually present those who transcend their eras and circumstances, not those who are crushed by them. But the latter are surely more numerous, and also more revealing about the human toll of religious and sexual rigidity. For all her quirkiness and audacity, Craddock was ultimately a tragic figure, a brilliant woman who spent her life making desperate attempts to escape an intolerably narrow fate. “Though she claimed…that there was nothing she wanted ‘half so much’ as ‘the perfection of my intellectual work,’ those labors always remained tenuous and inevitably amateurish,” writes Schmidt. “Craddock would achieve no scholarly standing to speak of, but her failure—that proved virtuosic.”

It was the University of Pennsylvania that first condemned Craddock to a life of dilettantism. Growing up in Philadelphia, she had a passion for learning, but almost all universities were closed to women. She struggled to gain admission to Penn, and did well on the grueling entrance exams—four days of written tests on ancient and modern geography, mathematics, English, Latin, and Greek, followed by a day of oral examinations on Cicero and Horace. She was able to win the support of the majority of an important faculty board, but her efforts to pry the school open to women were finally thwarted by an Episcopal bishop who served as a university trustee. For two years after her rejection, she besieged the university with appeals, but they were ignored.