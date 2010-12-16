While many of us were trying to stay warm from the Arctic blast, Mother Nature was busy turning the shores of Lake Erie into a winter wonderland.
Gale force winds created monster waves which crashed on the Cleveland Harbor breakwall and West Pier lighthouse. As the resulting water spray continued to coat the structures the ice quickly accumulated.
Sunshine coming through breaks in the clouds then illuminated the ice wonders giving them a seemingly divine, otherworldly appearance.
