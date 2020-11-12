My Two Cents

A Poem by Larry King

Dick Van Dyke is the most enduring of television superstars.

Burt Reynolds improves the screen by being on it.

Kris Kristofferson never fails to move me.

Tommy Lasorda's pasta sauce is very, very good.

I get a good feeling when I see a police officer on a horse.

I've never been a big fan of daylight savings time.

I never get tired of listening to Canada's national anthem.

I wonder what I'll find if I ever get around to cleaning out my glove

compartment.

I always feel 100 percent better after a really good manicure.

How can people eat huge meals when it's hot outside?

Chinese food tastes better Sunday nights.

Doesn't pink grapefruit taste better than yellow standard grapefruit?

I will not return to a restaurant that doesn't have skim milk at all

times.

Jell-O is still one of the all-time great desserts.