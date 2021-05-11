My Two Cents

How can people eat huge meals when it's hot outside?

Chinese food tastes better Sunday nights.

Doesn't pink grapefruit taste better than yellow standard grapefruit?

I will not return to a restaurant that doesn't have skim milk at all

times.

Jell-O is still one of the all-time great desserts.

If the first call of the day is a good one, then all of them

usually are.

Parking violations officers who enjoy their jobs are sadists.

You want a clean city, my friend, you want Salt Lake City, Utah.

The designs of the new ties are better than ever.

The dumbest of all human attitudes is racial prejudice.

Milk cartons are not easy to open.

Is there a better feeling than having to sneeze and then sneezing?

Don't you believe Kermit and Miss Piggy are real?

Do you think you could explain satellite dishes to Thomas Jefferson?

Do men still wear pinky rings?

How do women choose among all the lipsticks available to them?

How do you celebrate flag day?