Sorry for the light posting these last few days. I've been battling feature deadlines and a head cold. But I did want to say a little more about Mitt Romney, who made news twice this week--first with an op-ed denouncing the Obama-Republican tax deal and, second, with a statement celebrating the district court opinion invalidating part of the Affordable Care Act.

The statements didn't merely provoke scorn from liberal writers like me. They also drew fire from two smart, if iconoclastic, conservatives: David Frum and Ross Douthat. I think it's fair to say that both wrote about Romney in sorrow rather than anger. Both think Romney is a smart, capable public figure who has within him the makings of a very effective leader. But both are disappointed by Romney's panders to the right, which are increasingly illogical, inconsistent, or both.

Frum hasn't quite given up on Romney:

There is an old joke that Wagner’s music is not as bad as it sounds. Something similar can be said of Romney’s campaign economics. Concealed within the triangulation are some very smart ideas. I remain convinced: this man could be a very good conservative president – if conservatives will permit it.

Douthat, though, has seen enough: