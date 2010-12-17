George W. Bush was a fairly easy act to follow for President Obama, except in the eyes of people like George W. Bush idolater/speechwriter Michael Gerson, for whom Bush was the hardest act in the world to follow. And sure enough, Obama has extraordinarily high personal favorability ratings, but Gerson really, really doesn't like him:

He is alternately defiant, defensive, exasperated, resentful, harsh, scolding, prickly. He is both the smartest kid in class and the schoolyard bully.

Well, nobody ever accused Bush of being the smartest kid in the class.