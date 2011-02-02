It may be premature to identify a writer’s interests as obsessions when his fictional output includes just a single collection of short stories, and now a novel; but from the first pages of Caribou Island, it is clear that David Vann has some things that he cannot get out of his head. Bleak and terrifying things, too: suicide as an act of aggression, nature’s power to reflect and inspire madness, and the perverse allure of doomed endeavors.

A narrative could be expected to sink under the weight of such an insistence on catastrophe. Yet Vann’s first book of fiction, Legend of a Suicide, in which a father’s suicide forms the axis around which a dazzling set of stories are sent spinning, had the weighty thrill of a loaded gun—you knew it would go off, but the suspense came from not knowing how or when. The opening, straightforward stories are told from the perspective of the child, Roy, whose father, Jim, a dentist and manic-depressive would-be outdoorsman, has killed himself. Yet at the book’s center is an astonishing novella that follows Roy and his father, alive again in a masterfully subtle alternate universe, to a primitive cabin in the Alaskan wilderness. They are unprepared for the hardships of this new frontier life—preserving food, staying warm, passing time—and the arrival of winter brings with it a brutal accident and a grotesque, senseless aftermath that in its fable-like monstrousness has drawn comparisons to the father-and-son journey in Cormac McCarthy’s The Road. Vann then upends his readers’ expectations by following the novella with several other conventional short stories, bringing Roy and Jim back to life and to civilization, if only to introduce tragedy in new ways.

Caribou Island traces the path of another Alaskan family scarred by suicide and hurtling toward its own violent end. Early on, Irene, a middle-aged woman, newly retired, recalls for her adult daughter, Rhoda, the day as a ten-year-old girl that she returned home from school to find her mother “hanging from the rafters” shortly after her father had left the family for another woman. Irene’s own marriage, we soon learn, is also crumbling, and to hold it together she has agreed to her husband Gary’s latest ill-conceived scheme: they will build a cabin on a remote island and live in it for the winter.

Rhoda, meanwhile, is a familiar name from Legend of a Suicide: she appears briefly as Jim’s second wife, a mysterious woman whose mother shot her husband and then herself. In this new novel, she has a boyfriend, Jim, once again an unhappy dentist, whom she hopes to marry. She dreams of an idealized Hawaiian wedding, complete with “coconut palms, big bowls of fresh fruit, guava nectar, macadamia nuts,” a negative image of the hard weather and her hard life in Alaska, that other non-continental state in the union. But Vann has altered these characters, as he did among the stories in his earlier collection—these are partly the same people, but noticeably different—making the novel another digression in his larger narrative project, another attempt to wrestle with his obsessions.